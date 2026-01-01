Deploy ConvertX in one click installation.
Self-hosted file conversion service supporting 1000+ formats for documents, images, audio, and video with complete privacy.
Choose a VPS plan for ConvertX
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ConvertX
ConvertX is a self-hosted online file converter that handles more than a thousand different file formats — documents, images, audio, video, and more — via a simple web interface. As conversion happens entirely on your own server, sensitive files do not leave your infrastructure, and there are no upload size limits, no watermarks, and no per-conversion fees imposed by any third-party service.
Self-hosting ConvertX is especially valuable for businesses and organisations with data handling requirements that prevent uploading proprietary documents to external cloud services. Automatic file cleanup with configurable retention periods ensures storage usage remains manageable, while optional user authentication allows you to control who can use the service. This deployment provides a complete conversion service with persistent storage, equipped to handle any format workflow.
Key features of ConvertX
1000+ फॉर्मेट सपोर्ट
Convert between virtually any combination of document, image, audio, and video formats without installing desktop software.
Complete file privacy
Files are processed entirely on your VPS — nothing is uploaded to external services or seen by third parties.
Automatic cleanup
Configurable retention periods automatically delete converted files after a set number of hours to manage storage usage.
User authentication
Restrict access with account-based authentication or open conversions to unauthenticated users for internal team deployments.
No size limits
Convert large media files and bulk batches without the upload limits imposed by online conversion services.
Why run ConvertX on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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