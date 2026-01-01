ConvertX is a self-hosted online file converter that handles more than a thousand different file formats — documents, images, audio, video, and more — via a simple web interface. As conversion happens entirely on your own server, sensitive files do not leave your infrastructure, and there are no upload size limits, no watermarks, and no per-conversion fees imposed by any third-party service.

Self-hosting ConvertX is especially valuable for businesses and organisations with data handling requirements that prevent uploading proprietary documents to external cloud services. Automatic file cleanup with configurable retention periods ensures storage usage remains manageable, while optional user authentication allows you to control who can use the service. This deployment provides a complete conversion service with persistent storage, equipped to handle any format workflow.