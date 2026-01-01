Kafbat Kafka UI is a free, open-source web dashboard for operating Apache Kafka clusters. As the community-driven successor to Provectus kafka-ui, it offers a polished interface for inspecting brokers, managing topics, browsing messages, and tracking consumer group lag — all without command-line tools. The multi-cluster support allows you to manage every Kafka environment from a single pane of glass.

Self-hosting Kafbat Kafka UI on your own VPS keeps your message data and cluster credentials entirely within your infrastructure. This template includes a single-node Kafka broker running in KRaft mode (no ZooKeeper required), giving you a production-ready Kafka stack that is ready in one click.