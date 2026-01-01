Gogs (Go Git Service) is a self-hosted Git service designed for simplicity and minimal resource utilisation. Written in Go, it offers repository management, issue tracking, wiki support, and team organisation through a clean web interface, and operates efficiently even on small VPS instances.

Self-hosting Gogs ensures your source code remains on infrastructure you own, with no per-user fees and no reliance on external hosting platforms. This deployment combines Gogs with PostgreSQL for dependable data storage and incorporates SSH port forwarding for standard Git push and pull workflows.