Deploy Gogs with one-click installation.
Painless self-hosted Git service written in Go â€” lightweight, fast, and easy to run on any server.
Choose a VPS plan for Gogs
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Gogs
Gogs (Go Git Service) is a self-hosted Git service designed for simplicity and minimal resource utilisation. Written in Go, it offers repository management, issue tracking, wiki support, and team organisation through a clean web interface, and operates efficiently even on small VPS instances.
Self-hosting Gogs ensures your source code remains on infrastructure you own, with no per-user fees and no reliance on external hosting platforms. This deployment combines Gogs with PostgreSQL for dependable data storage and incorporates SSH port forwarding for standard Git push and pull workflows.
Key features of Gogs
Git repository hosting
Comprehensive repository management, complete with branch browsing, commit history, and merge request workflows, all available through a simple web interface.
Issue tracking
Built-in issue tracker with labels, milestones, and assignment keeps project work organized alongside the code.
SSH and HTTPS Git access
Developers push and pull over SSH or HTTPS using standard Git clients without any workflow changes.
Minimal resource usage
Gogs low-spec hardware par bhi chalta hai, jisse yeh chhote servers aur home labs ke liye ek practical Git hosting option ban jaata hai.
Webhook integrations
Webhook support triggers CI/CD systems and external services on push events for automated build and deployment pipelines.
Why run Gogs on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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