Deploy FusionAuth with one-click installation.
Self-hosted customer identity and access management platform with OAuth, SAML, social login, MFA, and a developer-first API.
Choose a VPS plan for FusionAuth
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with FusionAuth
FusionAuth is a customer identity and access management platform built specifically for developers — a self-hosted alternative to Auth0, Okta, and Cognito that provides OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, SAML, social logins, multi-factor authentication, passwordless login, and a comprehensive REST API. Originally built by Inversoft for high-traffic consumer apps, it scales from a single tenant to millions of users on the same deployment.
Self-hosting FusionAuth on your VPS keeps every user account, password hash, OAuth token, and audit log inside your own infrastructure rather than depending on a third-party identity provider that could change pricing or terms. The Community Edition is fully free and includes the core authentication and authorization features used in most production deployments.
Key features of FusionAuth
OAuth, OIDC, and SAML
Full OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, and SAML 2.0 server with authorization code, PKCE, device, and client credentials grant flows out of the box.
Social and enterprise login
Native social login for Google, Facebook, GitHub, Apple, Microsoft, LinkedIn, and Twitter, along with generic OIDC and SAML federation for enterprise customers.
Multi-factor authentication
TOTP ऑथेंटिकेटर ऐप्स, SMS, ईमेल, और FIDO2 WebAuthn पासकीज़ अनुकूली नीतियों के साथ जो जोखिम संकेतों के आधार पर समायोजित होती हैं।
Multi-tenant by design
Isolate users, applications, and configurations into separate tenants for SaaS multi-tenancy, agency client separation, or B2B partner accounts.
Themeable login pages
Customize the hosted login, signup, and account-management pages with your brand colours, logos, and copy through a Mustache-template editor.
REST API for everything
Every operation in the admin UI is also available through a documented REST API and dedicated client libraries for Java, Node, Python, Go, and more.
Why run FusionAuth on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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