FusionAuth is a customer identity and access management platform built specifically for developers — a self-hosted alternative to Auth0, Okta, and Cognito that provides OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, SAML, social logins, multi-factor authentication, passwordless login, and a comprehensive REST API. Originally built by Inversoft for high-traffic consumer apps, it scales from a single tenant to millions of users on the same deployment.

Self-hosting FusionAuth on your VPS keeps every user account, password hash, OAuth token, and audit log inside your own infrastructure rather than depending on a third-party identity provider that could change pricing or terms. The Community Edition is fully free and includes the core authentication and authorization features used in most production deployments.