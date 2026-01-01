Filestash is an open-source, storage-agnostic file management platform that provides you with a clean browser interface for accessing files across 20+ protocols â€” FTP, SFTP, S3, WebDAV, Git, SMB, Google Drive, Dropbox, and many more. Instead of maintaining separate clients for each storage system, Filestash unifies them under a single intuitive web interface.

Self-hosting Filestash on your own VPS ensures your storage credentials and file transfers remain completely under your control, with no subscription fees and no third-party dependencies whatsoever. Simply connect to any storage you already use, configure authentication, and share access with your team.