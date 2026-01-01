Universal Media Server is an open-source, DLNA-compliant media server that streams video, music, and photos to any compatible playback device â€” including smart TVs, game consoles, Blu-ray players, and mobile apps. It handles on-the-fly transcoding for formats unsupported by the target device, using FFmpeg, MEncoder, tsMuxeR, AviSynth, and VLC as processing backends.

A built-in web interface lets you configure media folders, transcoding profiles, and connected device settings from any browser. No external database is required â€” Universal Media Server stores its configuration locally and builds metadata caches automatically. Self-hosting on your VPS keeps all media traffic under your control.