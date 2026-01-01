Deploy SigNoz with a one-click installation.
OpenTelemetry-native APM that unifies distributed traces, metrics, and logs under one open-source platform.
Choose a VPS plan for SigNoz
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with SigNoz
SigNoz is a full-stack open-source observability platform built natively on OpenTelemetry. It replaces multiple siloed tools â€” a tracing backend, a metrics store, and a log aggregator â€” with a single application that correlates all three signals in one UI. Engineers can jump from a slow trace directly to the related logs and infrastructure metrics without switching tabs or stitching data together manually.
Unlike SaaS APM vendors, self-hosting SigNoz on your own VPS keeps all telemetry data on infrastructure you control, with no per-seat pricing or data retention limits imposed by a third party. The ClickHouse storage engine makes queries fast even at high ingestion volumes, and native OpenTelemetry support means any OTel-instrumented service ships data without vendor-specific SDKs.
Key features of SigNoz
Distributed tracing
Visualize end-to-end request flows across services with flame graphs, span details, and P50/P95/P99 latency breakdowns.
Metrics monitoring
OpenTelemetry ke zariye infrastructure aur application metrics ko ingest aur query karein, jismein dashboards aur alert rules pehle se hi shamil hain.
Log management
Centralise logs from all services, filter by trace context, and run full-text searches without a separate logging stack.
Correlated signals
Jump from a slow trace to the correlated logs and host metrics in one click â€” no manual correlation across separate tools.
OpenTelemetry native
Any service already instrumented with OTel SDKs sends data to SigNoz immediately, without vendor lock-in or custom agents.
Built-in alerting
Define threshold and anomaly alerts on any metric or trace signal and route notifications to Slack, PagerDuty, or webhooks.
Why run SigNoz on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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