YOURLS (Your Own URL Shortener) is a small, standalone PHP application that allows you to run your own URL shortening service on your domain. Unlike commercial services, YOURLS retains all click data and link management completely under your control — no rate limits, no subscription fees, and no third-party tracking of your audience.

Beyond basic shortening, YOURLS features built-in click tracking, referrer analytics, and a REST API for programmatic link management. An active community has developed over 300 plugins encompassing everything from QR code generation to geolocation redirects, thereby making YOURLS one of the most extensible self-hosted link shorteners available.