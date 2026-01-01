TubeArchivist is a self-hosted YouTube archival platform that gives you complete control over your video collection. It subscribes to channels, downloads videos automatically via yt-dlp, and indexes everything with Elasticsearch so you can search across titles, descriptions, subtitles, and comments. Videos are played through a built-in web player with watch history and progress tracking — no YouTube account or internet connection is required after download.

Unlike one-time download tools, TubeArchivist runs continuously in the background. It preserves metadata, thumbnails, subtitles, and comments along with each video file, and integrates with Jellyfin and Plex for media server users who wish to have their archive along with other content.