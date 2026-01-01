Vvveb is an open-source content management system with an integrated visual drag-and-drop page builder. It lets you design and publish professional websites, blogs, and online stores by dragging components onto the canvas and customising them visually â€” no coding required.

Self-hosting Vvveb on a VPS gives you full control over your website infrastructure and data with no monthly SaaS fees. The component library covers layouts, text, media, forms, and e-commerce elements, while the backend provides multi-page management, media uploads, and theme customisation.