Deploy JumpServer in one-click installation.
Open-source privileged access management platform for centralized SSH, RDP, and database access to all your infrastructure.
Choose a VPS plan for JumpServer
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with JumpServer
JumpServer एक ओपन-सोर्स प्रिविलेज्ड एक्सेस मैनेजमेंट (PAM) प्लेटफॉर्म है जो सभी इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर एसेट्स — सर्वर, डेटाबेस, कुबेरनेट्स क्लस्टर और नेटवर्क डिवाइस तक पहुँचने के लिए एक केंद्रीकृत गेटवे प्रदान करता है। सीधे SSH कीज़ वितरित करने या पासवर्ड साझा करने के बजाय, टीमें JumpServer के माध्यम से प्रमाणित होती हैं, जो हर कनेक्शन को प्रॉक्सी करता है, सभी गतिविधियों को लॉग करता है, और ऑडिट और कंप्लायंस उद्देश्यों के लिए सेशन रिकॉर्ड करता है। एक्सेस रोल-आधारित अनुमतियों और वैकल्पिक अनुमोदन वर्कफ़्लो द्वारा नियंत्रित होता है।
JumpServer को सेल्फ-होस्ट करने से सभी सेशन रिकॉर्डिंग, एक्सेस लॉग और संग्रहीत क्रेडेंशियल आपके अपने इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर पर रहते हैं — जो SOX, PCI-DSS और ISO 27001 जैसे कंप्लायंस फ्रेमवर्क के लिए महत्वपूर्ण है, जिनके लिए ऑडिट ट्रेल्स और इस बात के प्रमाण की आवश्यकता होती है कि संवेदनशील सिस्टम तक पहुँच को नियंत्रित और मॉनिटर किया जाता है।
Key features of JumpServer
Centralized access gateway
Route all SSH, RDP, VNC, and database connections through a single audited proxy, eliminating direct credential exposure to engineers.
Session recording and replay
Every privileged session is recorded and replayable in the browser, giving security teams a complete forensic trail of all infrastructure activity.
Role-based access control
Grant users access to specific assets with fine-grained permissions and time-limited approval workflows so credentials are never shared directly.
Multi-protocol support
Manage Linux servers via SSH, Windows machines via RDP or VNC, relational databases, Kubernetes clusters, and network devices from one platform.
Built-in credential vault
Store, rotate, and push credentials automatically so users connect through JumpServer without ever knowing the underlying passwords.
Why run JumpServer on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.