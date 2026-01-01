FileFlows is an intelligent file processing system that automatically manages and optimises your media library through customisable visual workflows. It monitors directories for new files, applies smart transcoding rules, and can reduce storage requirements by up to 90% — all without manual intervention. Hardware acceleration support for Intel QuickSync, NVIDIA, and AMD keeps processing fast even on large libraries.

Self-hosting FileFlows on your VPS gives your media workflows dedicated CPU resources round the clock, keeps your library processing completely private, and avoids the per-file costs and bandwidth limits of cloud-based transcoding services.