Deploy RosarioSIS with one-click installation.
Open-source student information system for managing grades, schedules, attendance, billing, and food service.
Choose a VPS plan for RosarioSIS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with RosarioSIS
RosarioSIS is a free, open-source Student Information System designed for schools, school districts, and training centres that need to manage the complete student lifecycle in one place. It covers admissions, scheduling, grade reporting, attendance, discipline, billing, food service, and over a dozen other modules â€” all accessible from a responsive web interface that works on phones, tablets, and desktops.
Self-hosting RosarioSIS on your VPS ensures sensitive student records, grades, and financial data remain under your direct control, with no per-student fees or cloud vendor lock-in. The deployment includes PostgreSQL and is preconfigured with Traefik labels for automatic HTTPS routing.
Key features of RosarioSIS
Marks and report cards
Track assignments, weighted grade calculations, marking periods, and generate printable report cards and transcripts directly from the system.
Attendance tracking
Record daily and per-course attendance with custom codes, then run absence reports and notify parents automatically by email.
Scheduling and rotation
Build master schedules, manage course requests, and assign students to sections with conflict detection and room and teacher constraints.
Billing and food service
Manage tuition fees, invoices, payments, and cafeteria meal plans with per-student account balances and printable statements.
Parent and student portals
Give families their own logins to view grades, schedules, attendance, and assignments without exposing back-office staff workflows.
Multilingual and modular
Available in English, Spanish, French, and more, with optional plugins for online assessments, transcripts, and custom report builders.
Why run RosarioSIS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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