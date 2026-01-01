Deploy Ghost in one click installation.
Open-source publishing platform for professional bloggers, newsletters, and paid memberships.
Choose a VPS plan for Ghost
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Ghost
Ghost is a fully open-source headless CMS built around the needs of professional publishers. Unlike general-purpose content management systems, every feature â€” from the editor to native email newsletters and membership management â€” is designed specifically for writers and online creators.
Self-hosting Ghost on your VPS means you own your subscriber list, control your content, and avoid per-member fees and platform lock-in. With a MySQL database included, your posts, members, and settings persist reliably without depending on any third-party service.
Key features of Ghost
Built-in memberships
Create free or paid membership tiers with native Stripe integration â€” no plugins or extra services required.
Native newsletters
Send email newsletters directly to subscribers from within Ghost without connecting a separate email platform.
Modern editor
Block-based editor with rich media embeds, galleries, and code injection designed for long-form content publishing.
Headless CMS API
Content and Admin APIs let you deliver content to any front-end framework while keeping Ghost as the back-end.
SEO and scheduling
Built-in SEO optimization, automatic sitemaps, and content scheduling keep your publication performing and organized.
Why run Ghost on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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