SearXNG is a privacy-centric metasearch engine that simultaneously queries Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo, and numerous other search providers, delivering consolidated results without creating a user profile or retaining search history. Unlike commercial search engines that monetise queries via profiling and ad targeting, SearXNG provides unadulterated access to the web's information.

Self-hosting implies your searches traverse infrastructure under your control instead of public instances managed by unidentified entities. You determine which search providers are incorporated, how results are filtered, and who can access your instance — without depending on shared community servers that might encounter downtime or rate limiting.