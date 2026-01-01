Deploy Grimoire in one-click installation.
Self-hosted bookmark manager with tagging, full-text search, and AI-assisted metadata extraction.
Choose a VPS plan for Grimoire
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Grimoire
Grimoire is an open-source bookmark manager designed to be a permanent, searchable home for everything you save from the web. It stores bookmarks with automatic metadata extraction — page title, description, favicon, and screenshot — so your collection stays useful long after you've forgotten why you saved something.
Unlike browser bookmark folders that sync to vendor clouds, self-hosting Grimoire on your VPS keeps your reading history, research links, and saved resources entirely private. A single container with built-in SQLite storage means there's nothing to maintain — just save, tag, and search.
Key features of Grimoire
Automatic metadata extraction
Grimoire automatically fetches the title, description, favicon, and screenshot for every bookmark, keeping your library organized without any manual effort.
Full-text search
Search across bookmark titles, descriptions, tags, and notes to find anything in your collection instantly.
Tags & categories
Organize bookmarks with flexible tags and categories, then filter your library to surface exactly what you need.
AI-assisted tagging
Vikalpik roop se ek AI pradaan karta se jod sakte hain taaki page samagri ke aadhar par tags aur summaries sujhaane ke liye.
Browser extension
Save bookmarks directly from Chrome or Firefox with a one-click extension without leaving the page you are reading.
Why run Grimoire on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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