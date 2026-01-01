Kutt is a self-hosted URL shortener that gives you complete control over your short links, analytics data, and user access. You can create branded short URLs on your own domain, monitor click statistics for each link, and manage everything through a clean admin interface — all without sending your data to commercial services like Bitly or TinyURL.

Beyond just basic shortening, Kutt allows you to protect links with passwords, set automatic expiration dates, and manage registered users. A comprehensive REST API and browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox make it easy to integrate link creation into your existing workflows. Self-hosting ensures your link data remains private, and you pay no per-click fees.