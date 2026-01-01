Dittofeed is an open-source alternative to Braze and Iterable, built for product and marketing teams that need full control over customer messaging without per-message pricing. It lets you design automated journey flows triggered by user behaviour â€” onboarding sequences, re-engagement campaigns, transactional alerts, and more â€” across email, SMS, WhatsApp, Slack, and mobile push channels.

Self-hosting Dittofeed keeps all customer event data, contact lists, and messaging history on your own infrastructure. You avoid per-seat and per-message fees while retaining the ability to integrate directly with your data warehouse, connect your own email provider, and comply with data residency requirements.