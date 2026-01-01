Erugo is a self-hosted file-sharing platform, built on Laravel and Vue.js, which allows you to securely send and receive files without having to rely on cloud storage services. Shares utilise human-friendly URLs instead of random tokens, and each transfer can be password-protected, capped at a download limit, or configured to expire automatically after a specified date or time threshold.

Unlike subscription-based cloud services, Erugo stores all files on your own VPS, with no storage limits imposed by any pricing tier. A reverse share feature enables guests to upload files directly to your server via a single-use invite link, and customizable branding ensures the interface matches your organisation or personal domain.