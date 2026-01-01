Deploy Erugo in one click installation.
Self-hosted file-sharing platform with human-friendly share links, password protection, expiry controls, and custom branding.
Choose a VPS plan for Erugo
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Erugo
Erugo is a self-hosted file-sharing platform, built on Laravel and Vue.js, which allows you to securely send and receive files without having to rely on cloud storage services. Shares utilise human-friendly URLs instead of random tokens, and each transfer can be password-protected, capped at a download limit, or configured to expire automatically after a specified date or time threshold.
Unlike subscription-based cloud services, Erugo stores all files on your own VPS, with no storage limits imposed by any pricing tier. A reverse share feature enables guests to upload files directly to your server via a single-use invite link, and customizable branding ensures the interface matches your organisation or personal domain.
Key features of Erugo
User-friendly share links
Shares use readable, memorable URLs instead of random tokens, making links easier to communicate verbally or in writing.
Password and expiry controls
Protect any share with a password, set a maximum download count, or schedule automatic expiration so files do not stay accessible indefinitely.
Reverse share uploads
Generate an upload-only invite link so guests can submit files directly to your server without an account or access to the admin panel.
Email notifications
Receive alerts when a share is downloaded or when a guest completes a reverse share upload, with no manual checking required.
Custom branding and themes
Customize logos, backgrounds, and colour themes so the file-sharing interface matches your organisation or personal brand.
Why run Erugo on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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