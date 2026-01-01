Deploy Seerr in one click installation.
Unified media request platform for Jellyfin, Plex, and Emby with automated fulfillment through Sonarr and Radarr.
Choose a VPS plan for Seerr
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Seerr
Seerr is an open-source media request and discovery platform that unifies the best of Overseerr and Jellyseerr into a single application with native support for Jellyfin, Plex, and Emby. Users browse for movies and TV shows, submit requests, and administrators approve them through a clean dashboard â€” while Sonarr and Radarr handle the actual downloading automatically.
Self-hosting Seerr keeps media server credentials and API keys within your own infrastructure while giving family and friends a polished way to request content without direct access to your automation tools. The 24/7 availability of VPS deployment ensures request submissions and notifications work reliably regardless of whether your home network is online.
Key features of Seerr
Multi-Server Support
Works with Jellyfin, Plex, and Emby, including single sign-on, so users log in with the same credentials they use for their media server.
Sonarr and Radarr Integration
Approved requests for TV shows are automatically sent to Sonarr and for movies to Radarr, thereby completing the entire process from request to library.
Duplicate Prevention
Scans existing media libraries before accepting requests, preventing wasted downloads for content that is already available.
Granular Permissions
Role-based access controls and per-user request quotas enable administrators to manage what users can request and how frequently.
Multi-Channel Notifications
Sends approval and availability alerts via Discord, Telegram, Slack, email, and webhooks to keep users informed about their requests.
Why run Seerr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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