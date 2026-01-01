Coai (Chat Nio) is an open-source AI aggregation platform that brings OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, Azure OpenAI, Baidu ERNIE, Alibaba Qwen, and 20+ other language model providers behind a single hosted interface. It goes beyond a simple chat UI by adding subscription tiers, per-user token quotas, API key issuance, and usage billing — making it practical for teams that need to offer controlled LLM access to multiple users without exposing upstream provider keys.

Self-hosting Coai on your own VPS gives you complete control over which models are available, how much each user tier can consume, and what your total API spend looks like — without paying per-seat fees to a managed aggregation service.