GLPI (Gestionnaire Libre de Parc Informatique) is a comprehensive open-source IT Service Management platform that combines asset inventory, help desk ticketing, software license tracking, and change management in a single web application. It supports over 70 languages and a plugin ecosystem with 150+ extensions, making it suitable for IT operations of any scale.

Self-hosting GLPI on your VPS eliminates per-user licensing costs and ensures sensitive IT infrastructure data remains under your organisation's control. This deployment includes MariaDB for reliable storage. Post-deployment, complete the setup wizard in your browser using the database credentials displayed during the deployment process.