Deploy GLPI in one click installation.
Open-source IT asset management and help desk platform for tracking infrastructure and managing support tickets.
Choose a VPS plan for GLPI
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with GLPI
GLPI (Gestionnaire Libre de Parc Informatique) is a comprehensive open-source IT Service Management platform that combines asset inventory, help desk ticketing, software license tracking, and change management in a single web application. It supports over 70 languages and a plugin ecosystem with 150+ extensions, making it suitable for IT operations of any scale.
Self-hosting GLPI on your VPS eliminates per-user licensing costs and ensures sensitive IT infrastructure data remains under your organisation's control. This deployment includes MariaDB for reliable storage. Post-deployment, complete the setup wizard in your browser using the database credentials displayed during the deployment process.
Key features of GLPI
IT asset inventory
Track servers, workstations, mobile devices, network equipment, and software licenses in a centralized inventory with automatic discovery.
Helpdesk ticketing
Manage user requests, incidents, and change requests with customizable workflows, SLA tracking, and email notifications.
Software license management
Monitor license usage, track compliance, and optimize software costs across your entire organization.
Knowledge base
Document solutions and create self-service resources so users can resolve common issues without opening tickets.
Plugin marketplace
Extend GLPI with 150+ community plugins covering integrations, reporting, and specialized ITSM workflows.
Why run GLPI on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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