MQTTX Web is an open-source MQTT 5.0 client by EMQX that runs entirely in the browser, enabling engineers to connect to any MQTT broker over WebSocket to inspect topics, publish payloads, and validate IoT message flows in seconds. Unlike the desktop edition, MQTTX Web requires no installer â€” simply opening the deployed URL is all teams need to start debugging brokers from any laptop or tablet.

Self-hosting MQTTX Web on your own VPS provides a private, always-available WebSocket client accessible at a URL your team controls, without any third-party hosted endpoint logging your broker credentials and no reliance on the public emqx.io instance. Connection profiles are stored locally within each browser, thus the deployment itself remains stateless and is easy to upgrade.