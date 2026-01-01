Vane is an open-source AI-powered answering engine that runs entirely on infrastructure you control. It pairs a SearXNG-based metasearch backend with your choice of large language model â€” local Ollama models or cloud providers like OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, and Groq â€” to synthesize accurate answers backed by cited web sources.

Self-hosting Vane keeps every search query and document upload on your VPS. There is no third-party query logging, no per-seat subscription, and no opaque ranking â€” you pick the search sources, the model, and the level of privacy that fits the way you research.