Rocket.Chat is a fully open-source team communication platform trusted by over 12 million users and deployed in thousands of organizations worldwide, including NASA, the US Navy, and Deutsche Telekom. It provides channels, direct messages, video conferencing, file sharing, screen sharing, and an extensive integration ecosystem â€” all without relying on third-party infrastructure.

Self-hosting Rocket.Chat on your own VPS gives your team a private communication hub with zero per-user fees and complete control over your data. This deployment uses MongoDB with a replica set for high data integrity, ensuring your messages, files, and conversation history remain durable and accessible. The initial admin account is created automatically using the credentials configured at deployment.