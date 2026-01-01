MicroRealEstate is an open-source property management application specifically designed for independent landlords and small real estate teams. It integrates tenant records, lease agreements, rent tracking, and document generation into a single self-hosted workspace, thereby eliminating the per-unit fees and data-sharing compromises of commercial property management SaaS.

Self-hosting MicroRealEstate on your own VPS ensures sensitive tenant information, lease agreements, and payment history remain entirely under your control. The microservices architecture distinctly separates the landlord portal, tenant portal, document generator, and email service, thereby making it simple to manage rentals at any scale without incurring recurring software costs.