Multi-Scrobbler connects all the places where you listen to music with every service that keeps a tab on it. Instead of depending on each music app's in-built scrobbling feature â€” which is completely absent from Plex and Jellyfin, and is quite fragmented across YouTube Music, Deezer, and Subsonic clients â€” Multi-Scrobbler consolidates every play into one streamlined process. It supports over 25 sources and forwards your listening data to Last.fm, ListenBrainz, Libre.fm, Maloja, Koito, and other destinations simultaneously.

Self-hosting it on your VPS ensures the scrobbler runs 24/7 alongside your other media services, with public OAuth callback URLs that Spotify and Last.fm can access. The web dashboard displays live listening activity, source-wise statistics, and comprehensive logs without revealing your listening history to any third-party SaaS.