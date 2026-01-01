Deploy Nightlio in one-click installation.
Privacy-first self-hosted mood tracker and daily journal — an open-source Daylio alternative for your VPS.
Choose a VPS plan for Nightlio
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Nightlio
Nightlio is a self-hosted mood logger and daily journal built as a free, privacy-first alternative to subscription apps like Daylio. You can log moods on a five-point scale, attach Markdown-formatted journal entries, tag entries with customisable groups, and review patterns through calendar views, streak counters, and aggregate statistics — all from a responsive web interface that works on desktop and mobile browsers.
Running Nightlio on your own VPS keeps every mood entry and journal note in a local SQLite database under your control, with no advertising, no telemetry, and no risk of paywalls appearing between you and your own data.
Key features of Nightlio
Daily mood tracking
Log your mood on a five-point scale with a single tap and watch patterns emerge across days, weeks, and months.
Markdown journaling
Attach rich Markdown notes to every entry with headers, lists, and links for context-rich reflection.
Custom tag groups
Create your own categories such as sleep, productivity, or social and tag entries to discover what influences your mood.
Calendar and streaks
Browse mood history on a calendar view and stay motivated with built-in journaling streak tracking.
Insightful analytics
Review average mood over time, mood distribution charts, and gamified achievements that reward consistent journaling.
SQLite storage
All entries live in a single SQLite file on your VPS, easy to back up, move between servers, or export at any time.
Why run Nightlio on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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