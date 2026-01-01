Super Productivity brings together task management, time tracking, and developer tool integrations in one single application. It offers structured to-do lists along with Pomodoro-based timeboxing, automatic timesheet generation, and direct integrations with platforms like Jira, GitHub, GitLab, and Trello — so assigned issues automatically flow into your task list without any manual entry, and work logs sync back on their own.

When you self-host it on your VPS, Super Productivity becomes accessible from any browser without needing to install a desktop app. This also ensures your task data, client details, and work patterns remain on infrastructure you control. Absolutely no analytics, no telemetry, and no per-user fees.