Deploy Super Productivity in one-click installation.
Advanced task manager combining to-do lists, time tracking, Pomodoro timer, and integrations with Jira, GitHub, and GitLab all in one tool.
Choose a VPS plan for Super Productivity
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Super Productivity
Super Productivity brings together task management, time tracking, and developer tool integrations in one single application. It offers structured to-do lists along with Pomodoro-based timeboxing, automatic timesheet generation, and direct integrations with platforms like Jira, GitHub, GitLab, and Trello — so assigned issues automatically flow into your task list without any manual entry, and work logs sync back on their own.
When you self-host it on your VPS, Super Productivity becomes accessible from any browser without needing to install a desktop app. This also ensures your task data, client details, and work patterns remain on infrastructure you control. Absolutely no analytics, no telemetry, and no per-user fees.
Key features of Super Productivity
Integrated time tracking
Track time per task with automatic timesheet generation — ideal for client billing, sprint reporting, and understanding how your hours are utilised.
Pomodoro timer
In-built Pomodoro technique support with customisable work and break intervals, along with reminders to help you maintain focus and prevent burnout.
Jira and GitHub sync
Auto-import assigned Jira tickets and GitHub issues into your task list and push work logs back to keep project tools synchronised.
Subtasks and projects
Organize work with hierarchical subtasks, projects, and colour-coded tags so complex initiatives stay structured and manageable.
Productivity metrics
Tracks completed tasks, focus time, and daily patterns over time so you can identify workflow bottlenecks and improve your habits.
Why run Super Productivity on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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