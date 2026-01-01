Up to 69% off for Icinga 2

Deploy Icinga 2 in one click installation.

Open-source monitoring platform for hosts, services, and metrics with a powerful DSL and REST API.

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â‚¹599/mo
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Deploy Icinga 2 in one click installation.

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64% off
KVM 1
â‚¹1,649
â‚¹599/mo
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Renews at â‚¹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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63% off
KVM 2
â‚¹2,099
â‚¹779/mo
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Renews at â‚¹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¹3,499
â‚¹1,099/mo
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Renews at â‚¹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
â‚¹6,199
â‚¹2,199/mo
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Renews at â‚¹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 1
â‚¹1,649
â‚¹599/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚¹2,099
â‚¹779/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¹3,499
â‚¹1,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
â‚¹6,199
â‚¹2,199/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Icinga 2

Icinga 2 is the modern successor to Nagios, rewritten in C++ for performance and built around a powerful configuration DSL, native REST API, and pluggable feature modules. It checks the availability of hosts, services, network devices, and applications, calculates state transitions and downtimes, and triggers notifications when something breaks â€” all backed by the thousands of existing Nagios-compatible plugins.

This template bundles Icinga 2 with Icinga DB, a Redis-backed sync daemon, and Icinga Web 2 so you get a complete monitoring stack with a modern dashboard out of the box. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps every alert, metric, and host inventory on infrastructure you control, with no per-host pricing or vendor lock-in.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Icinga 2

Nagios plugin compatible

Reuses the entire Nagios plugin ecosystem so existing check scripts for HTTP, SMTP, disk, CPU, databases, and certificates work without changes.

Modern web dashboard

Icinga Web 2 with the Icinga DB module ships a fast list, filter, and detail UI with dark mode, bulk acknowledge, and modal scheduling for downtimes.

Powerful config DSL

Apply rules, templates, and host groups let you define monitoring for hundreds of hosts in a few lines instead of repeating per-host blocks.

REST API and events

Full REST API for hosts, services, downtimes, comments, and acknowledgements drives automation, dashboards, and ChatOps integrations.

Icinga DB streaming sync

A Redis-backed sync daemon streams every check result and state change into MariaDB so the web UI always reflects live state with minimal lag.

Distributed monitoring

The master container can later accept satellite and agent zones, letting you scale to multiple datacenters from the same configuration tree.

Why run Icinga 2 on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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