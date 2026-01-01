Dashy is a self-hosted personal dashboard that gives you a beautiful, customisable home page for all your services, applications, and bookmarks. With hundreds of built-in icons, an extensive widget ecosystem, and a visual configuration editor, you can build a tailored interface without editing YAML files. Real-time status checks monitor your services continuously, so you always know what's up and running.

Self-hosting Dashy on your VPS means your dashboard is available 24/7 from any device, with all configuration data under your control. There are no subscription fees, no usage limits, and no third-party access to your infrastructure topology — just a fast, private entry point to everything you run.