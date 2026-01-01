Up to 69% off for Apache Solr

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Enterprise-grade open-source search platform powering full-text search, faceted navigation, and real-time indexing for any application.

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64% off
KVM 1
1,649
599 /mo
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1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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2,099
799 /mo
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2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
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KVM 4
3,499
1,099 /mo
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Get 24 months for ₹26,376 (regular price ₹83,976). Renews at ₹2,399/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
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KVM 8
6,199
2,199 /mo
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Get 24 months for ₹52,776 (regular price ₹148,776). Renews at ₹4,399/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 1
1,649
599 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹14,376 (regular price ₹39,576). Renews at ₹999/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
2,099
799 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹19,176 (regular price ₹50,376). Renews at ₹1,199/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
3,499
1,099 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹26,376 (regular price ₹83,976). Renews at ₹2,399/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
6,199
2,199 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹52,776 (regular price ₹148,776). Renews at ₹4,399/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

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Docker manager
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AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Apache Solr

Apache Solr एक आज़माया हुआ ओपन-सोर्स सर्च प्लेटफॉर्म है जो Apache Lucene पर बना है, जिसका उपयोग दुनिया भर में हज़ारों संगठन करते हैं। यह फुल-टेक्स्ट सर्च, फेसेटेड ब्राउज़िंग, हिट हाइलाइटिंग, स्पेशल सर्च और रिच डॉक्यूमेंट हैंडलिंग को संभालता है — यह सब एक REST API के ज़रिए होता है जो किसी भी भाषा या फ्रेमवर्क के साथ काम करता है।

अपने खुद के VPS पर Solr को सेल्फ-होस्ट करने से आपको अपनी सर्च इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर, डेटा प्राइवेसी और परफॉरमेंस ट्यूनिंग पर पूरा कंट्रोल मिलता है, बिना किसी प्रति-क्वेरी शुल्क या वेंडर लॉक-इन के। चाहे आपको साइट सर्च, ई-कॉमर्स प्रोडक्ट डिस्कवरी, या एंटरप्राइज़ डॉक्यूमेंट रिट्रीवल की ज़रूरत हो, Solr का परिपक्व इकोसिस्टम और एक्स्टेंसिबल स्कीमा इसे एक आज़माया हुआ आधार बनाते हैं।

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Apache Solr

Full-Text Search

Lucene-powered text analysis with tokenization, stemming, synonyms, and relevance tuning delivers accurate results across large document collections.

Faceted Navigation

Native faceting allows users to drill down by category, price, date, or any indexed field — the standard engine behind e-commerce and content filtering interfaces.

Real-Time Indexing

Documents committed to the index become searchable within seconds, supporting near-real-time search for applications that require fresh results.

Rich Document Handling

Built-in Apache Tika integration automatically extracts and indexes text from PDFs, Word documents, HTML, and over a thousand other file formats.

REST API

Query and update the index via HTTP with JSON, XML, or CSV responses — no Solr-specific client library required to integrate with any stack.

Why run Apache Solr on Hostinger

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Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

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Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

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Built in Docker manager

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