Eclipse Kura is a Java and OSGi based framework that converts a Linux machine into a managed IoT edge gateway. It abstracts away the low-level work of polling industrial protocols, normalizing payloads, buffering offline data, and publishing telemetry to a cloud broker, thereby enabling integrators to focus on wiring assets and writing business logic instead of the foundational setup.

Running Kura on a VPS provides industrial integrators, OEMs, and IoT consultants with a reproducible staging environment for gateway configurations before they are deployed on physical hardware. The browser-based administration console makes every wire graph, driver, and cloud connector accessible remotely, so you can prototype with real PLCs and MQTT brokers without provisioning dedicated edge devices.