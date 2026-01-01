Deploy Karakeep with one-click installation.
Self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging, full-text search, and page archival for links, notes, and PDFs.
Choose a VPS plan for Karakeep
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Karakeep
Karakeep is a modern, self-hosted bookmark manager built for comprehensive information archival. Beyond saving URLs, it captures notes, images, PDFs, and full page content with automated metadata extraction. AI-powered tagging and summarisation — via OpenAI or local Ollama models — automatically organises your collection, while Meilisearch-powered full-text search ensures instant retrieval even with thousands of saved items.
Self-hosting Karakeep on your own VPS keeps your browsing history and saved content entirely private. There are no per-bookmark fees, no storage quotas, and no third-party access to your data. Browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox and mobile apps for iOS and Android keep everything synchronised across all your devices.
Key features of Karakeep
AI-Powered Tagging
Automatically tag and summarize saved items using OpenAI or a locally running Ollama model — no manual organization required.
Full-Text Search
Meilisearch indexes all saved content including archived pages and PDFs, so you can find anything in your collection in milliseconds.
Page Archival & OCR
Preserve complete page content even if original sources disappear, and extract searchable text from images using built-in OCR.
Browser & Mobile Sync
Save bookmarks in one click from Chrome or Firefox extensions, and access your full collection from iOS and Android apps with automatic sync.
RSS Feed Import
Automatically import content from RSS feeds into organized collections, keeping your knowledge base current without manual saving.
Why run Karakeep on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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