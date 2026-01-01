GoatCounter is a straightforward, open-source web analytics platform crafted for developers who seek meaningful page-view data without the privacy implications of tracking cookies or personal data collection. It meticulously counts page views, referrers, browsers, countries, and screen sizes — nothing more. No consent banners are required.

Unlike comprehensive analytics platforms that necessitate multiple services, GoatCounter operates as a single container with an integrated SQLite database. Self-hosting on your own VPS ensures all visitor data remains under your control, completely isolated from third-party analytics networks.