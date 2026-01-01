evcc is an open-source EV charge controller and home energy management system that prioritises charging your electric vehicle with self-produced solar energy instead of grid electricity. It connects to hundreds of wallboxes, solar inverters, battery storage systems, smart meters, and vehicle APIs to coordinate charging based on live PV surplus, dynamic electricity tariffs, and battery state of charge.

Self-hosting evcc on your own VPS keeps device credentials, charging history, and automation logic entirely under your control, removes any dependency on vendor cloud services, and ensures your charging strategies keep running reliably whenever the sun is shining.