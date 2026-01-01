Mini QR is a self-hosted QR code generator built with Vue 3. It goes beyond basic black-and-white codes — you can customise dot patterns, corner styles, colours, and frames, then export the result as PNG, JPG, SVG, or ASCII text. A built-in scanner accepts camera input or image uploads, and a batch mode generates multiple codes from a CSV file in one pass.

Self-hosting Mini QR means your QR data — URLs, vCards, WiFi credentials, or any custom payload — never passes through a third-party service. The app has no database and no accounts, so there is nothing to manage after deployment.