Starbase 80 is a minimal, lightning-fast server start page for Docker environments. It renders a fully static HTML homepage from a simple JSON configuration file, with zero JavaScript in the browser â€” pages load instantly with no framework overhead. Customize the appearance with environment variables controlling the title, logo, background colors, dark mode, and link behavior.

Unlike integration-heavy dashboards, Starbase 80 requires no API tokens, no network access to your containers, and no ongoing maintenance â€” just a JSON file with your links and icons. It supports Dashboard Icons, Material Design icons, and selfh.st icons out of the box, making it easy to build a polished, branded homepage for any self-hosted setup.