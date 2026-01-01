Wakapi is a self-hosted coding activity tracker that is fully compatible with WakaTime editor plugins. It collects time spent coding broken down by project, language, editor, and operating system, presenting the data in a visual dashboard without sharing anything with third-party cloud services.

Self-hosting Wakapi on a VPS keeps your coding activity private while providing all the insights WakaTime offers. It supports weekly email summaries, public leaderboards for team motivation, README badge generation for GitHub profiles, and integration with popular editors including VS Code, JetBrains IDEs, and Vim.