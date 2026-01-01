Deploy Wakapi in one click installation.
Self-hosted coding time tracker compatible with WakaTime plugins, with dashboards, reports, and leaderboards.
Choose a VPS plan for Wakapi
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Wakapi
Wakapi is a self-hosted coding activity tracker that is fully compatible with WakaTime editor plugins. It collects time spent coding broken down by project, language, editor, and operating system, presenting the data in a visual dashboard without sharing anything with third-party cloud services.
Self-hosting Wakapi on a VPS keeps your coding activity private while providing all the insights WakaTime offers. It supports weekly email summaries, public leaderboards for team motivation, README badge generation for GitHub profiles, and integration with popular editors including VS Code, JetBrains IDEs, and Vim.
Key features of Wakapi
WakaTime compatible
Works with all existing WakaTime editor plugins â€” just point them at your self-hosted Wakapi instance instead of wakatime.com.
Coding dashboards
Visualize time spent per project, language, editor, and OS with filterable charts covering any date range.
Weekly email reports
Receive automated weekly summaries of your coding activity delivered directly to your inbox.
GitHub badges
Generate dynamic README badges showcasing your weekly coding time for display on GitHub profile pages.
Team leaderboards
Share a public leaderboard with teammates to track and compare coding activity across a development team.
Why run Wakapi on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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