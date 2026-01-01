Up to 69% off for Readyset

Deploy Readyset with one-click installation.

Wire-compatible caching layer that sits in front of Postgres and MySQL to accelerate queries and scale read traffic.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚¹599/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Readyset with one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Readyset

64% off
KVM 1
â‚¹1,649
â‚¹599/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚¹2,099
â‚¹779/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¹3,499
â‚¹1,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
â‚¹6,199
â‚¹2,199/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 1
â‚¹1,649
â‚¹599/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚¹2,099
â‚¹779/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¹3,499
â‚¹1,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
â‚¹6,199
â‚¹2,199/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Readyset

Readyset is a partial-state streaming SQL cache that sits between your application and an existing Postgres or MySQL database. It speaks the native wire protocol, so applications connect with their current driver and connection string â€” no code changes, no ORM rewrites, no separate cache invalidation logic to maintain.

Under the hood, Readyset uses incremental view maintenance to keep cached query results up to date as the underlying tables change, eliminating the staleness and cache-stampede problems of traditional key-value caches like Redis or Memcached. Self-hosting on a VPS keeps query traffic and data on infrastructure you control while removing the per-query fees of managed caching services.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Readyset

Wire-compatible proxy

Integrates seamlessly between applications and Postgres or MySQL, requiring no driver changes, ORM rewrites, or the need to learn new client libraries.

Incremental view maintenance

Cached query results are updated in place as upstream tables change, so reads stay fresh without manual cache invalidation or TTL guesswork.

Explicit query caching

You choose which SELECT statements to cache with a CREATE CACHE statement, providing precise control over memory usage and what gets accelerated.

In-built Grafana dashboard

Bundled Grafana instance plus Prometheus exporter surface cached query counts, hit rates, and replication lag from the moment the stack starts.

Read-throughput scale-out

Heavy read workloads are routed to Readyset memory instead of overburdening the primary database, thereby freeing up the upstream system to serve writes and analytics.

Postgres and MySQL parity

A single binary supports both engines, so the same caching workflow applies whether your application talks PostgreSQL or MySQL on the wire.

Why run Readyset on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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