FeatBit is an enterprise-grade feature management platform that enables engineering teams to deploy code behind feature flags, implement percentage-based rollouts, target specific user segments, and revert instantly without redeploying. Native SDKs for ten popular languages and a real-time evaluation server ensure flag changes are synchronized across clients in under a second.

Self-hosting FeatBit on your VPS ensures flag configurations, user targeting rules, and audit logs remain within infrastructure you control, without any per-seat fees or monthly evaluation quotas. The deployment comes with the management UI, API, evaluation server, analytics service, and PostgreSQL, all preconfigured behind HTTPS.