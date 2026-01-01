Deploy phpBB in one click installation.
Classic open-source PHP bulletin board for building structured discussion forums and online communities.
Choose a VPS plan for phpBB
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with phpBB
phpBB is the most widely used open-source forum platform on the web, powering hundreds of thousands of communities for over two decades. Built in PHP with a focus on traditional category and subforum structures, it gives moderators granular control over permissions, user groups, and discussion flow without depending on cloud services or per-seat licensing.
Self-hosting phpBB on your own VPS keeps every post, user account, and attachment under your control, with full access to the database, the file system, and the thousands of free extensions and styles maintained by the phpBB community.
Key features of phpBB
Granular permissions
Configure read, post, and moderate rights per forum, user group, or individual account for fine-grained community control.
Extension ecosystem
Thousands of free community extensions add SEO tools, anti-spam, social login, and more without touching core code.
कस्टम स्टाइल और थीम
Swap the default prosilver style for community themes or build a custom look using phpBB twig-based template system.
Built-in moderation tools
Warn, ban, lock, split, and merge topics with a dedicated moderator control panel and detailed audit logging.
Multilingual support
Over 60 official language packs let you run boards in your native language or host multilingual communities.
BBCode and attachments
Classic BBCode formatting, along with file and image attachments, ensures that posts remain familiar to long-time forum users.
Why run phpBB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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