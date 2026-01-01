Deploy Appsmith in one-click installation.
Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools, admin panels, and dashboards with drag-and-drop speed.
Choose a VPS plan for Appsmith
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Appsmith
Appsmith is a leading open-source low-code platform that lets developers build custom internal tools, admin panels, and dashboards in hours rather than weeks. A drag-and-drop widget library, native connectors for 25+ databases, and full JavaScript support for business logic mean you can ship working applications without building a frontend from scratch or waiting on engineering cycles.
Self-hosting Appsmith on your VPS ensures database credentials, API keys, and sensitive business data remain entirely within your infrastructure. There are no per-user fees, no data leaves your network, and you get full control over access policies, backup strategies, and scaling as your internal tooling portfolio grows.
Key features of Appsmith
Visual Drag-and-Drop Builder
Assemble interfaces from 45+ pre-built widgets including tables, charts, forms, and maps, so developers can produce polished internal tools without writing frontend code.
25+ डेटाबेस कनेक्टर्स
Connect natively to PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Elasticsearch, and more, plus any REST or GraphQL API, giving you direct access to your entire data stack from a single platform.
JavaScript Business Logic
Write custom JavaScript alongside visual components to handle complex data transformations, conditional logic, and multi-step workflows that no-code tools cannot express.
Git-Based Version Control
Track changes to application code in Git, which enables code reviews, rollbacks, and collaborative development workflows, thereby bringing software engineering discipline to internal tooling.
Role-Based Access Control
Assign granular permissions at the application, page, and widget level so the right people can view or edit each tool without exposing sensitive operations to the entire organisation.
Why run Appsmith on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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