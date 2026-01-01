MantisBT को एक-क्लिक इंस्टॉलेशन में डिप्लॉय करें।
Open-source bug tracker for software teams to log defects, manage feature requests, and coordinate project workflows.
Choose a VPS plan for MantisBT
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with MantisBT
MantisBT (Mantis Bug Tracker) is a long-standing open-source issue tracker written in PHP, used by software teams to log bugs, manage feature requests, and coordinate work across multiple projects. Built around customizable workflows, granular per-project permissions, and email notifications, it focuses on the discipline of issue management without the bloat of full project-management suites.
Self-hosting MantisBT keeps reported defects, attachments, and internal discussion on infrastructure you control — essential for organisations whose bug reports contain reproduction steps, customer data, or proprietary code. This deployment ships with MariaDB for durable issue history and removes the per-user licensing costs charged by many commercial issue trackers.
Key features of MantisBT
Customizable workflows
Define status transitions, resolution states, and access rules for each project, so that the tracker accurately reflects how each team actually manages work from its initial report to its final resolution.
Granular permissions
Role-based access control at the project, category, and field level keeps sensitive issues visible only to the people who need to see them.
Email notifications
Configurable email rules notify reporters, handlers, and watchers as issues change state, ensuring no defect or feature request falls through the cracks.
Custom fields and filters
Add arbitrary custom fields to issues and save complex filters as named views to triage thousands of reports without losing context.
Plugin architecture
An extensive plugin ecosystem extends MantisBT with source-control integration, additional authentication methods, and reporting add-ons.
REST and SOAP APIs
Both REST and SOAP interfaces let you script issue creation, automate triage, and integrate the tracker with CI pipelines or external tools.
Why run MantisBT on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.