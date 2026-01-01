Browserless converts headless Chrome into a network-accessible service, thereby removing the complexity involved in managing browser processes, memory leaks, and dependency conflicts within your own applications. Developers connect via a REST API or WebSocket using Puppeteer, Playwright, or Selenium — Browserless handles session lifecycle, resource cleanup, and concurrent execution automatically.

Self-hosting on a VPS provides you with complete control over browser configuration, user agents, and proxy settings, simultaneously doing away with per-request fees levied by cloud browser automation services. Sensitive scraping logic and extracted data remain within your own infrastructure, and you can fine-tune concurrency limits to align with available resources.