Deploy Scoold with one-click installation.
Self-hosted Stack Overflow-style Q&A platform for teams, classrooms, and internal knowledge sharing.
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What you can build with Scoold
Scoold एक ओपन-सोर्स Q&A और नॉलेज शेयरिंग प्लेटफॉर्म है जो Stack Overflow से प्रेरित है, जिसे विशेष रूप से टीमों, स्कूलों और संगठनों के लिए बनाया गया है जिन्हें प्रश्न, उत्तर और ट्राइबल नॉलेज को कैप्चर करने के लिए एक संरचित जगह की आवश्यकता होती है। सिंगल-JAR Spring Boot फ्रंटएंड Para बैकएंड के साथ जुड़ा हुआ है, जो प्रमाणीकरण, खोज और परसिस्टेंस को संभालता है और इस डिप्लॉयमेंट में एक एम्बेडेड H2 स्टोर के साथ बंडल होकर आता है, जो पहली बूट पर उपयोग के लिए तैयार है।
Scoold को सेल्फ-होस्ट करने से हर प्रश्न, उत्तर, वोट और उपयोगकर्ता की पहचान आपके अपने VPS पर रहती है, बजाय किसी थर्ड-पार्टी SaaS Q&A सेवा के। इसमें कोई प्रति-सीट शुल्क नहीं है, आपके नॉलेज बेस पर कोई वेंडर लॉक-इन नहीं है, और Apache 2.0 लाइसेंस आपको वोटिंग नियमों, बैज, स्पेस और प्रमाणीकरण प्रदाताओं को अपनी टीम के काम करने के तरीके से मेल खाने के लिए ट्यून करने की सुविधा देता है।
Key features of Scoold
Stack Overflow workflow
Voting, accepted answers, reputation, badges, and tags provide contributors with the same familiar question-and-answer flow as the public Stack Overflow, ensuring there's no learning curve for new team members.
Spaces for teams
Group questions and users into isolated Spaces so engineering, support, and HR can share a single Scoold install without their content bleeding into each other.
Bundled Para backend
The Para application server is deployed along with Scoold and auto-initialized on first boot, so authentication, search, and storage work out of the box, requiring no separate setup.
Social and LDAP login
Sign in with Google, GitHub, Facebook, Microsoft, Slack, LDAP, or email and password — pick the identity providers your organization already uses without writing custom auth code.
Markdown and code blocks
GitHub-flavored markdown with syntax-highlighted code blocks, tables, task lists, and emoji makes Scoold a natural fit for engineering teams documenting technical problems and solutions.
REST API and webhooks
An OpenAPI 3.0 REST interface and signed webhooks let you script reporting, import legacy Q&A content, and wire Scoold into chat, Zapier, or your own automation.
Why run Scoold on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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