Up to 69% off for Jaeger

Deploy Jaeger in one click installation.

Open-source distributed tracing platform for monitoring request flows and diagnosing performance issues in microservice architectures.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚¹599/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Jaeger in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Jaeger

64% off
KVM 1
â‚¹1,649
â‚¹599/mo
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Renews at â‚¹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚¹2,099
â‚¹779/mo
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Renews at â‚¹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¹3,499
â‚¹1,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
â‚¹6,199
â‚¹2,199/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 1
â‚¹1,649
â‚¹599/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚¹2,099
â‚¹779/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¹3,499
â‚¹1,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
â‚¹6,199
â‚¹2,199/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Jaeger

Jaeger is a CNCF graduated project for end-to-end distributed tracing, originally built at Uber to monitor thousands of microservices. It captures how requests propagate through your system â€” revealing service dependencies, timing breakdowns, error propagation, and latency bottlenecks that are invisible with traditional logging alone. This deployment supports OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) out of the box for compatibility with modern instrumentation libraries.

Self-hosting Jaeger keeps trace data â€” which often contains user identifiers, database queries, and internal API details â€” entirely on your own infrastructure. You avoid per-trace pricing from commercial APM vendors and maintain full control over retention and access, with predictable costs that scale with your VPS rather than your traffic volume.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Jaeger

OpenTelemetry Support

Native OTLP ingestion means any application instrumented with OpenTelemetry SDKs can send traces to Jaeger without custom exporters.

Service Dependency Graph

Automatically generated service graphs show call relationships and request volumes between every service in your architecture.

Deep Trace Analysis

Detailed trace timelines break down every span and operation with durations, tags, and logs for pinpointing slow queries and errors.

Trace Comparison

Compare traces from before and after a deployment to quickly identify performance regressions or new error patterns introduced by code changes.

Adaptive Sampling

Control the trace collection volume dynamically to strike a balance between the observability depth and the storage and ingestion costs in high-traffic systems.

Why run Jaeger on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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