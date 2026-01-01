Rallly is a privacy-friendly open-source scheduling and group-poll tool designed to replace Doodle and similar SaaS applications. Organizers create a poll with proposed date/time options, share a link, and respondents select which slots work for them — participants do not require an account. The organizer dashboard then highlights the most-popular slots, thereby making it easy to confirm the final time.

Self-hosting Rallly on your VPS ensures participant emails, response data, and meeting topics remain on infrastructure you control instead of a third-party scheduling service. The platform supports multiple timezones, locked options, custom branding, and email magic link authentication for organizers, and the entire stack runs on a single Next.js container plus PostgreSQL — sufficiently small for personal use, yet robust enough for a small team or club.