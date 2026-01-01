Copyparty is a self-hosted file server that comes packed with an exceptional number of capabilities, all within a single container and without requiring an external database. It concurrently serves files over HTTP, WebDAV, SFTP, FTP, and TFTP, supports chunked resumable uploads that can withstand interrupted connections, and includes a comprehensive media library featuring thumbnails, audio playback, and full-text search.

Self-hosting Copyparty on your own VPS provides you with a private file sharing platform that works seamlessly with any standard client – be it a browser, Windows Explorer, or FileZilla – all without vendor lock-in or recurring storage fees. Since everything runs within a single container with data stored directly on the filesystem, managing backups and migrations becomes quite straightforward.