Deploy Kill Bill with a one-click installation.
Open-source subscription billing and payment platform for SaaS, marketplaces, and usage-based businesses.
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What you can build with Kill Bill
Kill Bill एक बैटल-टेस्टेड ओपन-सोर्स बिलिंग और पेमेंट प्लेटफॉर्म है जिसका उपयोग उन कंपनियों द्वारा प्रोडक्शन में किया जाता है जो हर महीने लाखों इनवॉइस प्रोसेस करती हैं। यह पूरे मोनेटाइजेशन स्टैक — कैटलॉग मैनेजमेंट, सब्सक्रिप्शन, रिकरिंग इनवॉइसिंग, टैक्स और पेमेंट रूटिंग — को एक प्लगेबल आर्किटेक्चर के माध्यम से संभालता है जो आपको बिजनेस लॉजिक को फिर से लिखे बिना पेमेंट गेटवे, टैक्स इंजन और एनालिटिक्स प्रोवाइडर्स को मिक्स एंड मैच करने देता है।
किल बिल को सेल्फ-होस्ट करने से ग्राहक पेमेंट मेटाडेटा, सब्सक्रिप्शन हिस्ट्री और प्राइसिंग रूल्स आपके पूरे कंट्रोल में रहते हैं, जिसमें कोई प्रति-ट्रांजेक्शन फीस या वेंडर लॉक-इन नहीं होता है। इसमें शामिल Kaui एडमिन UI फाइनेंस और सपोर्ट टीमों को अकाउंट्स, इनवॉइस, रिफंड और प्लान चेंजेस के लिए एक वेब कंसोल देता है, बिना एक भी API कॉल लिखे।
Key features of Kill Bill
Subscription engine
Model trials, fixed-term contracts, blended pricing, and complex catalog upgrades and downgrades with proration handled automatically.
Payment gateway plugins
Route charges through Stripe, Adyen, Braintree, PayPal, and dozens of other providers using interchangeable payment plugins.
Invoicing and payment follow-up
Generate invoices as per schedule, retry failed payments with customisable dunning rules, and recover revenue without having to write custom scripts.
Kaui admin console
Browse accounts, refund payments, edit subscriptions, and inspect invoices through a dedicated web UI built for support and finance teams.
REST API and plugins
Full REST API along with a Java/Ruby plugin SDK allows you to integrate Kill Bill with CRMs, tax engines, and analytics tools without forking the core.
Multi-tenant ready
Isolate brands, regions, or customer segments inside a single instance using built-in multi-tenancy with separate catalogs and credentials.
Why run Kill Bill on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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